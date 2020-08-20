Flood Advisory until FRI 12:45 AM MST

Flood Advisory until FRI 12:45 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MST FRIDAY FOR
PINAL COUNTY…
At 1051 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Minor flooding has
been reported along Highway 84 near Stanfield. Between 0.5 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Casa Grande, Olberg, Stanfield and Ak-Chin Village.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&