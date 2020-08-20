Flood Advisory until FRI 12:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MST FRIDAY FOR

PINAL COUNTY…

At 1051 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Minor flooding has

been reported along Highway 84 near Stanfield. Between 0.5 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Casa Grande, Olberg, Stanfield and Ak-Chin Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&