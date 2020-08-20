Flood Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM MST

Flood Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT FOR
MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…
At 1017 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mesa, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&