Flood Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT FOR

MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 1017 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mesa, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&