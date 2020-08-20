Flood Advisory from THU 7:39 PM MST until THU 9:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Avra Valley, Tortolita,

Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

Additional rainfall of 0.2 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

