Flood Advisory from THU 6:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 600 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cascabel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

