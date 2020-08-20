 Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from THU 4:25 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST

4:25 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Pima

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 425 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5
and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Arivaca Road

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

