Flood Advisory from THU 4:25 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 425 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Arivaca Road

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

