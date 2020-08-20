Flash Flood Warning until THU 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING

FOR EASTERN PIMA COUNTY…

At 729 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Drexel Heights, Tucson International Airport, Summit and

San Xavier Mission.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE