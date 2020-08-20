Flash Flood Warning from THU 4:41 PM MST until THU 6:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning from THU 4:41 PM MST until THU 6:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 645 PM MST.
* At 441 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Arivaca Road from west of Amado to north of Arivaca.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE