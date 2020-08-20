Flash Flood Warning until FRI 2:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST FRIDAY FOR

MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 1037 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Estrella Sailport and Mobile.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 28 and 37.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE