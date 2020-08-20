Dust Advisory until THU 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST FOR

NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND WESTERN PINAL COUNTIES…

At 722 PM MST, an area of blowing dust was centered along Interstate

10 between Marana and Picacho Peak, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of

50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 249.

Route 77 between mile markers 75 and 83.

Route 79 between mile markers 98 and 128.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123.

Locations impacted include…

Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Eloy, Avra Valley, Tortolita,

Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Catalina State Park,

Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Cactus Forest,

Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and Dove

Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

&&