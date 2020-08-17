Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 9:28 PM MST until MON 10:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 927 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located just east of

Why, or 12 miles southeast of Ajo, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Why and Gunsight.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 40 and 61.

Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust will

occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of

thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH