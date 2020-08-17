Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 7:57 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 757 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Bapchule, or 8 miles southwest of Sun Lakes, moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, Olberg

and Ak-Chin Village.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 165 and 177.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 36 and 44.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 166 and 187.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH