Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 6:16 PM MST until MON 6:45 PM MST

New
6:16 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Pinal

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Gila County in east central Arizona…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 615 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apache Lake,
or 12 miles southwest of Roosevelt, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Four Peaks, Canyon Lake, Apache Lake and Tortilla Flat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

If on or near Apache Lake, get away from the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

News 4 Tucson

