Dust Advisory from MON 6:12 PM MST until MON 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 612 PM MST, thunderstorms east and south of Florence were

generating outflows across central Pinal county. An area of

blowing dust is possible pushing west and south toward Interstate

10.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 225.

Route 79 between mile markers 105 and 128.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Cactus Forest,

and Shopishk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

