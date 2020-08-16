Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 4:20 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 419 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huachuca

City, or 8 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving southwest at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Elgin, Fort

Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Palominas, Charleston, Canelo,

Fairbank, Coronado National Memorial and Ramsey Canyon Preserve.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 47 and 64.

Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 16.

Route 90 between mile markers 306 and 331.

Route 92 between mile markers 322 and 345.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH