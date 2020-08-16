 Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from SUN 7:18 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST

7:18 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Pinal

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 718 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. 1 to 2 inches of rain has occurred west of Santa
Rosa. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in
the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Santa Rosa, Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

News 4 Tucson

