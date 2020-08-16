Flash Flood Warning until SUN 5:30 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning until SUN 5:30 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY…
At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in potential
debris flow moving through the Pima Canyon, Esperero, Romero Canyon
and Finger Rock basins. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,
vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque
Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
State Park and Seven Falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE