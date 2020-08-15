Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 5:38 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 537 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elgin, or 18

miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Whetstone, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Kartchner

Caverns State Park and Canelo.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 25 and 51.

Route 83 between mile markers 13 and 41.

Route 90 near mile marker 309.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH