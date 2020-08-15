Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:20 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 420 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benson,

moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Benson, St. David and Kartchner Caverns State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 299 and 316.

Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 307.

Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 302.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH