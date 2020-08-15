Flood Advisory from SAT 6:19 PM MST until SAT 9:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 619 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Whetstone, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin and Fort Huachuca.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&