Dust Advisory from SAT 7:06 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 706 PM MST, an area of blowing dust is currently across the

Tucson Metro area moving west. Areas including Three Points,

Picture Rocks and Avra Valley will soon be impacted.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 233 and 267.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 44 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 86.

Route 86 between mile markers 123 and 171.

Route 286 between mile markers 31 and 45.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South

Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,

Tortolita, East Sahuarita, San Isidro, Summit, Tucson Estates,

Saguaro National Park West and Valencia West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

&&