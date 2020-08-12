Flood Advisory from WED 3:08 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST

Flood Advisory from WED 3:08 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 308 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream
flooding. Between 0.3 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven and Campo Bonito.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Bird Canyon, Sutherland Wash, Buehman Canyon, Canada del Oro,
Stratton Wash, San Pedro River, Sabino Creek, Alder Wash, Gibb
Wash and Esperero Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
&&