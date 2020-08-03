Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 1:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST

FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES…

At 127 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Parker Canyon Lake, or 21 miles southwest of Sierra Vista, and is

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

southwestern Cochise and southeastern Santa Cruz Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH