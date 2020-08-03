Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 1:45 PM MST

 Skip to Content

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST
FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES…

At 127 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of
Parker Canyon Lake, or 21 miles southwest of Sierra Vista, and is
nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
southwestern Cochise and southeastern Santa Cruz Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

