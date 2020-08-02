Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 5:20 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 519 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort

Huachuca, or near Sierra Vista, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Fort Huachuca, Ramsey Canyon Preserve and

Coronado National Memorial.

This includes the following highways…

Route 90 between mile markers 317 and 322.

Route 92 between mile markers 322 and 334.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH