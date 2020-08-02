 Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from SUN 8:07 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST

8:07 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Santa Cruz

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 807 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.50 to 1.00
inches of rain has fallen across portions of south central
Santa Cruz county. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding, especially in and near Nogales. Nogales Wash may
experience a quick rise in water within its banks.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Nogales, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park
and Kino Springs.

