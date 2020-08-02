Flood Advisory from SUN 7:14 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 915 PM MST.
* At 714 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1.00 and 1.50
inches of heavy rain has fallen across northeast portions of Santa
Cruz county. Rainfall runoff will result in running water in
normally dry washes, roadway dips and other low lying areas. The
heaviest rainfall has fallen about 10 miles southwest of Elgin…
and will likely result in minor flooding of Turkey Creek and other
drainages into the upper reaches of the Babocomari River.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Canelo and Madera Canyon.