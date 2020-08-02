Flash Flood Warning from SUN 7:37 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 737 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across Northeast Santa Cruz county. Between 1 and 2.5

inches of rain have already fallen with an additional inch of rain

possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,

especially to the drainages that drain into the upper reaches of

the Babocomari River.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sonoita, Elgin and Canelo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE