Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 7:45 PM MST until SAT 8:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 745 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Texas Canyon

and Interstate 10, or 11 miles east of Benson, moving south at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Benson, St. David and Texas Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 305 and 324.

Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 295.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH