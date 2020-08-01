 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 7:15 PM MST

Last updated today at 6:51 pm
6:44 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Graham

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRAHAM AND NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES…

At 643 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north to
northwest of Willcox, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Willcox.

This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 between mile markers 335 and 345.
Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 330.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH

