Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRAHAM AND NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES…

At 643 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north to

northwest of Willcox, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Willcox.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 335 and 345.

Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 330.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH