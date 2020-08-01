Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST

FOR NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…

At 640 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located between Dragoon and

Cochise, or 12 miles south of Willcox, moving south at 5 mph. This

storm will impact Highway 191 to the south of Interstate 10.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pearce-Sunsites and Cochise.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 326 and 333.

Route 191 between mile markers 54 and 66.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH