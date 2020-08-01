Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:45 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:45 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Graham County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTY
WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
However strong thunderstorms will continue to impact the area near
Safford with heavy rain, strong gusty winds and small hail.