Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:45 PM MST

Updated
Last updated today at 6:41 pm
6:38 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Graham

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTY
WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

However strong thunderstorms will continue to impact the area near
Safford with heavy rain, strong gusty winds and small hail.

