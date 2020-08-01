Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 4:45 PM MST

 Skip to Content

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST
FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY…

At 432 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Carlos, or
31 miles east of Globe, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of west
central Graham County.

This includes Route 70 between mile markers 273 and 288.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH

