Flood Advisory from SAT 2:34 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Greenlee County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 234 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 1.50 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northeastern Greenlee County namely along
the Blue River and its tributaries near and downstream of the
Bringham Fire burn scar.
Additional rainfall of up to an inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated is
occurring or is imminent.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
