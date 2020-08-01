Flood Advisory from SAT 10:34 PM MST until SUN 12:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 AM MST.

* At 1034 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.50 to 1.00

inches heavy rain has fallen across portions of south central

Santa Cruz county. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding, especially in and near Nogales. Nogales Wash may

experience a quick rise in water within its banks.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales, Nogales International Airport and Kino Springs.