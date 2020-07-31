Flood Advisory from FRI 8:15 PM MST until FRI 10:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1015 PM MST.
* At 815 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated a broad area of
thunderstorms across central Santa Cruz county producing moderate
to locally heavy rainfall. These storms are expected to produce
between 0.50 and 1.00 inches of rain. Rainfall runoff from these
storms will result in significant ponding of water in normally dry
washes, roadway dips and other low lying areas, resulting in urban
and small stream flooding.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Patagonia Lake State
Park, Nogales International Airport, Tumacacori, Amado, Kino
Springs and Pena Blanca Lake.