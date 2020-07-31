Flood Advisory from FRI 8:15 PM MST until FRI 10:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 815 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated a broad area of

thunderstorms across central Santa Cruz county producing moderate

to locally heavy rainfall. These storms are expected to produce

between 0.50 and 1.00 inches of rain. Rainfall runoff from these

storms will result in significant ponding of water in normally dry

washes, roadway dips and other low lying areas, resulting in urban

and small stream flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Patagonia Lake State

Park, Nogales International Airport, Tumacacori, Amado, Kino

Springs and Pena Blanca Lake.