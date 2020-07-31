Flood Advisory from FRI 6:18 PM MST until FRI 8:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 618 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rainfall…between 0.75 and 1.50 inches over the past 2

hours. The heaviest rainfall has been along and near Highway 82 in

Santa Cruz county. This will cause small stream flooding,

especially in Cienega Creek near Sonoita.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin.