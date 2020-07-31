Flood Advisory from FRI 4:23 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen…especially along and south

of Highway 82 between Sonoita and Nogales. The heaviest rain may

impact Sonoita creek and Harshaw Creek near the town of Patagonia.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Patagonia Lake State Park and

Nogales International Airport.