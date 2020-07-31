Flash Flood Warning from FRI 7:14 PM MST until FRI 9:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 915 PM MST.
* At 714 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along and south of Highway 82 to the east of Sonoita.
Radar rainfall estimates that between 1.00 and 2.00 inches of rain
have fallen over the past 2 hours. Rainfall runoff will result in
flash flooding, especially along Cienega Creek near Sonoita, and
the upper reaches of the Babocomari River.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sonoita and Elgin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE