Flood Advisory from TUE 3:37 PM MST until TUE 5:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 337 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of South Central Pinal County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

&&