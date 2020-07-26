Flood Advisory from SUN 7:31 PM MST until MON 1:30 AM MST

Flood Advisory from SUN 7:31 PM MST until MON 1:30 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Graham County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 130 AM MST.
* At 731 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southwestern Graham County
Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&