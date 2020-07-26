Flood Advisory from SUN 3:27 PM MST until SUN 6:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Greenlee County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 327 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Clifton, Morenci, York, Three Way and Guthrie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

&&