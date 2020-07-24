Flood Advisory from FRI 7:20 PM MST until FRI 10:15 PM MST

Flood Advisory from FRI 7:20 PM MST until FRI 10:15 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1015 PM MST.
* At 720 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Chandler
Fashion Center Mall, Chandler City Hall and Firebird Lake.
Additional rainfall of 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
&&