Flash Flood Warning from THU 6:39 AM MST until THU 8:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 AM MST.

* At 639 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn burn scar will result in debris

flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other

loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northern Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bird Canyon, Sutherland Wash, Sabino Creek, Rillito River and

Esperero Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE