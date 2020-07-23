Flash Flood Warning from THU 6:32 AM MST until THU 8:30 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning from THU 6:32 AM MST until THU 8:30 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Bighorn Burn Scar in…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 830 AM MST.
* At 632 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the western slopes of the
Bighorn Burn Scar in the Catalinas. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow.
The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Bighorn
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Bighorn Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Eastern Oro Valley and Catalina State Park.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Sutherland Wash, Big Wash, and Canada del Oro.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Bighorn Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE