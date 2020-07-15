Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 12:39 PM MST until WED 1:30 PM MST

 Skip to Content

12:39 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Santa Cruz

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1238 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of
Sonoita, or 21 miles east of Sahuarita, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Vail, Sonoita and Corona De Tucson.

This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 between mile markers 282 and 283.
Route 83 between mile markers 36 and 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH

