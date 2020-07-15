Flood Advisory from WED 12:29 PM MST until WED 2:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 230 PM MST.

* At 1229 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream

flooding. 1.5 inches of rain has fallen at the West Turkey Creek

gauge.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of East Central Cochise County

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

&&