Flash Flood Warning until WED 5:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…

At 324 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Automated

rain gauges have recorded 1 to 2 inches of rain. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nogales and Nogales International Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE