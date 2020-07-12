Dust Advisory until SUN 8:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MST FOR PINAL

COUNTY…

At 722 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from

Randolph to Arizola to 7 miles southwest of Chui-Chu, moving

northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of

40 mph.

SOURCE…Department of Transportation and trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 190 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 165 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 125 and 131.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Arizona City, La Palma, Arizola, Randolph and Toltec.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

&&