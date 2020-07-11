Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 6:37 PM MST until SAT 7:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 635 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest

of Benson, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts, small hail and blowing dust ahead of

the storm.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Benson, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro National

Park East, Rita Ranch, Mescal and southeast Tucson.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 274 and 306.

Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 295.

Route 83 between mile markers 50 and 58.

Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 295.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust may

occur just ahead of the storm. Do not wait for the sound of thunder

before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH